VIDEO: 21 arrested in violent pro, anti-Trump protests in Berkeley

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, University of California, Berkeley police guard the building where Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos was to speak. UC Berkeley police took a hands-off approach to protesters on the campus last week when violent rioters overtook a largely peaceful protest against a controversial speaker. But that response is being questioned as demonstrators become increasingly hostile and politics are more polarized. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

BERKELEY (KRON) — Twenty-one people are in custody and 11 people were injured after an enormous group of pro and anti-Trump demonstrators clashed in Berkeley.

Hundreds of President Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters held dual demonstrations Saturday near the downtown area at 2151 Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

KRON4 had a team of reporters at  Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park, where 21 people were arrested, and gas was released on the crowd earlier in the morning.

Those arrested were booked into Santa Rita Jail, according to police.

Due to the release of gas, officers were forced to wear gas masks.

“A large portion of the crowd has now moved into the street and some fights have broken out,” according to Berkeley police.  “Currently, Allston Way between Milvia St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Way is blocked.”

Part of the demonstration crowd moved to Shattuck Avenue and Center Street, and these roads were blocked off.

Fireworks were thrown into the mass of people, and police said that pepper spray was used in the crowd.

Officers also said they came across several prohibited items including flagpoles, a knife, a stun gun, helmets and signs, and flags attached to poles.

The Downtown Berkeley BART station was been shut down due to a “civil disturbance,” according to BART officials.

This comes after last month’s rally quickly turned into a bloody brawl between Trump supporters and Trump protesters.

The March 4 Trump rally sparked melees and resulted in several injuries and arrests.

Berkeley police say they’ve known about the rally and counter demonstration for some time.

“Our No. 1 goal is to make sure that our community has an opportunity to practice its First Amendment rights,” police Sgt. Andrew Frankel said.

Frankel said police have reached out to event organizers and other law enforcement agencies in preparation for Saturday’s rallies.

He also said they’ve reviewed what happened the last time around.

Pro, anti-Trump protest in Berkeley

