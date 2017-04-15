22-year-old rescued after vehicle tumbles into 75-foot ravine

LIVERMORE (BCN)–A 22-year-old man was rescued early this morning following a solo vehicle crash in Livermore, according to fire officials.
Alameda County firefighters responded to Tesla Road near Eagles
Run Road at 4:05 a.m. on reports of a person that needed rescue after his vehicle went off the road.
Firefighters located a man about 75 feet below the road grade in a ravine.
He had removed himself from the vehicle following the crash and moved about 100 feet away to call for help from his cellphone.
A hauling system was used to the remove the man from the ravine, and he was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to fire officials.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.
