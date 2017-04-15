VIDEO: 3.2 earthquake strikes near Gilroy

By Published: Updated:

GILROY (KRON) — A small earthquake was reported near Gilroy Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at about 8:48 a.m. about 10 km outside of Gilroy.

KRON4 viewers in Morgan Hill say they felt the earthquake.

No injuries or damage have been reported at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s