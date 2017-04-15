VIDEO: 3.2 earthquake strikes near Gilroy

GILROY (KRON) — A small earthquake was reported near Gilroy Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake struck at about 8:48 a.m. about 10 km outside of Gilroy.
KRON4 viewers in Morgan Hill say they felt the earthquake.
No injuries or damage have been reported at this time.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
