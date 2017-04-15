VIDEO: 3.2 earthquake strikes near Gilroy

GILROY (KRON) — A small earthquake was reported near Gilroy Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at about 8:48 a.m. about 10 km outside of Gilroy.

KRON4 viewers in Morgan Hill say they felt the earthquake.

No injuries or damage have been reported at this time.

