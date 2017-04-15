88-year-old pedestrian dies after struck by car in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — An 88-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit by a car Friday morning in San Jose, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The man was walking across Williams Rd. at Camellia Way around 10:58 a.m. when he was struck by a silver 2005 Pontiac, police said.

Police say the victim was walking outside the crosswalk.

He was taken to hospital, but died around 2:55 p.m. that same afternoon.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, according to police.

Alcohol is not suspected as a contributing factor in the incident at this time.

Police say this is the 15th traffic fatality in San Jose this year, and the 11th involving a pedestrian.