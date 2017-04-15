Berkeley braces for another round of violent protests

BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley is bracing for violent protests Saturday.

Hundreds of President Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters are having dual demonstrations later today.

This comes after last month’s rally quickly turned into a bloody brawl between Trump supporters and Trump protesters.

The March 4 Trump rally sparked melees and resulted in several injuries and arrests.

As a precaution, the regularly scheduled farmers’ market has already been canceled for today.

Berkeley police say they’ve known about the rally and counter demonstration for some time.

“Our No. 1 goal is to make sure that our community has an opportunity to practice its First Amendment rights,” police Sgt. Andrew Frankel said.

Frankel says police have reached out to event organizers and other law enforcement agencies in preparation for Saturday’s rallies.

He also says they’ve reviewed what happened the last time around.

