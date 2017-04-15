Crews battling fire at Fremont auto parts shop

FREMONT (KRON)– Firefighters in Fremont are battling flames at an auto parts shop in Fremont.

The fire broke out at Insurance Auto Industries located near 7100 Stevenson.

No injuries were reported.

Investigator enroute and no injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/0rISo3FjM2 — Fremont Fire Dept. (@FremontFire) April 16, 2017

FFD battling a 20 car fire at 7100 Stevenson Insurance Auto Industries. FF’s have stopped fire spread but it is not extinguished. pic.twitter.com/oa2sxGYSku — Fremont Fire Dept. (@FremontFire) April 16, 2017

