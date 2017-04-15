Crews battling fire at Fremont auto parts shop

Published:

FREMONT (KRON)– Firefighters in Fremont are battling flames at an auto parts shop in Fremont.

The fire broke out at Insurance Auto Industries located near 7100 Stevenson.

No injuries were reported.

 

