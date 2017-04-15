Family’s Los Altos home goes up in flames

LOS ALTOS (KRON)– A fire broke out in a Los Altos home Saturday afternoon.
The fire broke out around 4:00 p.m. near Casita Way between Alvarado Avenue and Marich Way.
Neighbors alerted residents, a woman and two children the home was on fire, according to a witness.
They were able to escape.
Video courtesy of Mollie McDowell
