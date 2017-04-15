Florida woman comes home, finds stranger frying chicken in kitchen

By Published:

FLORIDA (WFLA) – A Florida woman came home from work to find an intruder drinking her liquor and getting his Paula Deen on, the Gainesville Sun reports.

Ronald Gregory Wesly, 34, allegedly broke into her home after she left for work on Thursday and raided her refrigerator and liquor cabinets.

When the victim returned, she found Wesley in her kitchen frying chicken and drinking vodka.

Wesly, who has two prior theft convictions, was arrested and charged with burglary and booked into to the Alachua County Jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s