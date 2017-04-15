Gov. Brown grants 72 pardons, commutes sentences

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown has pardoned 72 ex-convicts, continuing his tradition of timing his decisions around major Christian holidays including Easter.

Brown, a former Jesuit seminarian, limited his Saturday pardons to people who have already completed their sentences.

Such pardons don’t erase the convictions, but law enforcement agencies are informed and pardons become public records.

Brown also issued seven commutations.

California’s longest-serving governor has now issued 1,330 pardons, including 404 during his first two terms as governor.

Pardons were rare for his three immediate predecessors.

Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger gave out 15, Democrat Gray Davis granted none, and Republican Pete Wilson granted 13.

Brown’s office says earlier Republican governors were more generous, with Ronald Reagan granting nearly 600 and George Deukmejian more than 300.

