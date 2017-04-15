Large sinkhole in Berkeley causing traffic delays

BERKELEY (KRON)– A large sinkhole is causing traffic delays in Berkeley.

The sinkhole is located on Tunnel Road between Bridge Road and Vicente Road, according to Berkeley Department of Public Works.

Drivers should avoid the area until further notice.

Westbound traffic on Tunnel Road was shifted to the eastbound lanes.

Significant traffic delays are expected for both directions of travel until further notice.

