Man arrested after police found drunk dog

(CNN) – A Chihuahua was taken to an emergency veterinarian in the Pittsburgh metro area after drinking spilled liquor and showing signs of alcohol poisoning. Police said it happened inside a car with a suspected drunken driver behind the wheel.

Dimitri Brown of University Veterinary Specialists, said, “A gentleman was intoxicated in a car and I guess had vodka in the car that spilled and Maxwell got into it and drank some.”

That gentleman, 44 year old Thomas Bloedel of Mount Lebanon found Thursday afternoon behind the wheel of his vehicle on Cypress Drive in Bethel Park, he was heavily intoxicated, so too was Maxwell

Brown said, “Evidence of poisoning from the alcohol he was stumbling around like a person who was drunk. His pupils were dilated.”

According to Bethel Park police on scene, Bloedel threatened to shoot and kill the arresting officers, before being arrested.

Maxwell was taken to the vet in McMurray, and treated overnight.

Brown added, “He is already back to his normal self-showing no signs of what happened looks like a different dog than presented last night.”

It was a strange incident but Brown said it’s not an uncommon occasion, “Usually what happens is that people are drinking an alcoholic beverage and leave it someplace and the dog smells it and is intrigued by it.”

Bloedel was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. His include charges include driving under the influence, terroristic threats, and animal cruelty.