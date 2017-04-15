Missing 85-year-old at-risk woman found safe

HAYWARD (KRON)– Hayward police located an 85-year-old woman who was considered at risk Saturday afternoon.

Margaret Haywood walked away from her home around 11:00 a.m.

Her family was worried because she has severe dementia.

Haywood has gone missing before and was found in the Los Angeles area, police said.

A driver notified Hayward police that they saw Haywood near A Street.

Officers located Haywood and found her safe.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

· VIDEO: 15 arrested in violent pro, anti-Trump protests in Berkeley

· Florida woman comes home, finds stranger frying chicken in kitchen

· TROUBLING TREND: Dead sharks washing up on Bay Area shorelines

· Lost therapy dog reunited with Concord boy

· Thieves steal ashes from rental car in SF

· Boy, 8, drives little sister to McDonald’s for cheeseburgers

· People Behaving Nicely: Can you convince someone not to behave badly?

>> MORE TOP STORIES