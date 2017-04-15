Missing 85-year-old at-risk woman found safe

HAYWARD (KRON)– Hayward police located an 85-year-old woman who was considered at risk Saturday afternoon.
Margaret Haywood walked away from her home around 11:00 a.m.
Her family was worried because she has severe dementia.
Haywood has gone missing before and was found in the Los Angeles area, police said.
A driver notified Hayward police that they saw Haywood near A Street.
Officers located Haywood and found her safe.
