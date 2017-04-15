Oakland firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

OAKLAND (KRON)– Firefighters in Oakland rescued six ducklings from a storm drain.

The ducklings were stuck in a drain near Lake Merritt before they were later reunited with their mother.

