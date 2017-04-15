Oakland firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

OAKLAND (KRON)– Firefighters in Oakland rescued six ducklings from a storm drain.

The ducklings were stuck in a drain near Lake Merritt before they were later reunited with their mother.

#Oakland Truck 4 rescued 6 ducklings from a storm drain near #lakemerritt and reunited them with their mother. #rescue #ducklings pic.twitter.com/9SU9DUWLzT — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) April 15, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

· VIDEO: 15 arrested in violent pro, anti-Trump protests in Berkeley

· Florida woman comes home, finds stranger frying chicken in kitchen

· TROUBLING TREND: Dead sharks washing up on Bay Area shorelines

· Lost therapy dog reunited with Concord boy

· Thieves steal ashes from rental car in SF

· Boy, 8, drives little sister to McDonald’s for cheeseburgers

· People Behaving Nicely: Can you convince someone not to behave badly?

>> MORE TOP STORIES