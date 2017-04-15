Retired U.S. Army general charged with raping minor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina news station is looking into the history of a retired U.S. Army general charged by the Army with raping a minor.

Major General James Grazioplene is accused of raping a minor several times between 1983 and 1989.

The Army did not say where the alleged crimes were committed. Records show that he was based at Fort Bragg from 1988 to 1990.

Grazioplene, of Gainesville, Virginia, entered the Army in March 1972 as an Armor Officer, the Army said in a news release.

Before his 2005 retirement, he was assigned to the Pentagon as the Director, Force Development, Joint Warfighting Capabilities Assessment, the release said.

