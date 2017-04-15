South Korea: North Korean missile test fails

By Published: Updated:
In what military experts say appears to be a North Korean KN-08 Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICMB) is paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. Military analysts say the missiles could one day be capable of hitting targets as far away as the continental United States, although the North has yet to flight test them. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

(CNN)–An attempted projectile launch by North Korea on Sunday failed, a South Korean defense ministry official tells CNN. The attempted launch comes a day after the regime of Kim Jong Un showed off a bevy of new missiles and launchers at its annual military parade.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

·         VIDEO: 15 arrested in violent pro, anti-Trump protests in Berkeley

·         Florida woman comes home, finds stranger frying chicken in kitchen

·         TROUBLING TREND: Dead sharks washing up on Bay Area shorelines 

·         Lost therapy dog reunited with Concord boy

·         Thieves steal ashes from rental car in SF

·         Boy, 8, drives little sister to McDonald’s for cheeseburgers

·         People Behaving Nicely: Can you convince someone not to behave badly?

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s