South Korea: North Korean missile test fails

(CNN)–An attempted projectile launch by North Korea on Sunday failed, a South Korean defense ministry official tells CNN. The attempted launch comes a day after the regime of Kim Jong Un showed off a bevy of new missiles and launchers at its annual military parade.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

· VIDEO: 15 arrested in violent pro, anti-Trump protests in Berkeley

· Florida woman comes home, finds stranger frying chicken in kitchen

· TROUBLING TREND: Dead sharks washing up on Bay Area shorelines

· Lost therapy dog reunited with Concord boy

· Thieves steal ashes from rental car in SF

· Boy, 8, drives little sister to McDonald’s for cheeseburgers

· People Behaving Nicely: Can you convince someone not to behave badly?

>> MORE TOP STORIES