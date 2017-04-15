South Korea: North Korean missile test fails

(CNN)–An attempted projectile launch by North Korea on Sunday failed, a South Korean defense ministry official tells CNN. The attempted launch comes a day after the regime of Kim Jong Un showed off a bevy of new missiles and launchers at its annual military parade.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
· VIDEO: 15 arrested in violent pro, anti-Trump protests in Berkeley
· Florida woman comes home, finds stranger frying chicken in kitchen
· TROUBLING TREND: Dead sharks washing up on Bay Area shorelines
· Lost therapy dog reunited with Concord boy
· Thieves steal ashes from rental car in SF
· Boy, 8, drives little sister to McDonald’s for cheeseburgers
· People Behaving Nicely: Can you convince someone not to behave badly?