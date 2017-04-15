Studio Interview: San Jose Stage Company unveils new play

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Last week the San Jose Stage Company unveiled a new play.

The Memory Stick is a collaboration between Dublin, Ireland and San Jose.

The play draws connections between the Wounded Knee Massacre and the 1916 uprising in Ireland.

Director Tony Kelly and lead actor Joseph Valdez joined KRON4’s Marty Gonzalez to talk about the production.

Valdez plays the lead role of Jack, who is burdened with a heavy internal conflict. The character battles with himself over how to fulfill his duties as a solder, while still being an honorable human being.

Watch the video above to see the full interview!

The Memory Stick is running now through April 30th at 490 S. First St. in San Jose.

