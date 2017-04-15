VIDEO: Missing teen found, held by allegedly abusive boyfriend in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A teen who was missing since February returned home on Friday after police say she was beaten, sexually assaulted, and held against her will by her boyfriend in Santa Rosa.

Around 7:51 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Billie Jean St. for a welfare check, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The teen’s parents received a graphic text message, showing their daughter had been hurt, and another message stating she would be killed if police showed up, police said.

When officers arrived, they heard a girl’s voice, but no one answered the door. Officers proceeded to surround the home.

Eventually, a girl ran out of the house through the front door and officers moved her to safety.

The teen had several visual injuries on her body, which she told officers came from being beaten by her 28-year-old boyfriend. She also told officers that she tried leaving many times, but was held against her will.

“The victim also claimed that her boyfriend and her have been having consensual sex,” police said.

The teen’s boyfriend, Santa Rosa resident Norman Alejandro Tapia, and his roommate were arrested. His roommate was found not to be involved in the alleged crimes, according to police.

Tapia had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Scotts Valley for forcible rape against this same victim.

“Tapia was taken to SRPD where he was interviewed by detectives from the Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Team and the Violent Crimes Team,” police said. “The victim was also interviewed by detectives before being evaluated at a local hospital and released.”

Tapia is being charged with several crimes, including felony Domestic Battery, false imprisonment, and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. Tapia was booked into the Sonoma County Jail with a total bail amount of $375,000, police said.