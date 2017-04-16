2 critically injured in explosion inside San Jose motel

SAN JOSE (AP) — Fire officials in San Jose say two people were critically injured in an explosion inside a motel room that’s being investigated as a crime scene.

The Mercury News reports the explosion Sunday at the Casa Linda Motel in San Jose badly damaged one room.

San Jose Fire Capt. Mike Van Elgort says the room looks like it had a flashover and that a window was blown out.

He says fire investigators consider the explosion suspicious and are trying to determine what caused the explosion.

Both adults injured were taken to hospitals but no other information was released about them.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and no other units were affected, although they were evacuated while inspectors checked the building’s structure for damage.

