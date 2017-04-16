3 at large after woman kidnapped, sexually assaulted in East Oakland

By Published:

OAKLAND (BCN) — A female victim was sexually assaulted and kidnapped late Saturday night in East Oakland, police said Sunday.

The assault and kidnapping was reported at 10 p.m. in the 6300 block of International Boulevard near Greenleaf Elementary School.

The victim suffered bruising and swelling and a minor cut, according to police. She was taken to a hospital.

Three people are suspects in the assault and kidnapping and all are at large.

No other information was immediately available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s