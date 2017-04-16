OAKLAND (BCN) — A female victim was sexually assaulted and kidnapped late Saturday night in East Oakland, police said Sunday.
The assault and kidnapping was reported at 10 p.m. in the 6300 block of International Boulevard near Greenleaf Elementary School.
The victim suffered bruising and swelling and a minor cut, according to police. She was taken to a hospital.
Three people are suspects in the assault and kidnapping and all are at large.
No other information was immediately available.
