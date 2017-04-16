3 teens, baby shot at Alabama church’s Easter carnival

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots are fired during a carnival at a church in Center Point, Alabama.

Deputies say three teenagers and a baby less than a year old were struck by gunfire.

More than 900 people were at Cathedral of the Cross for the Big Spring Carnival. The shooting started around 9:30 Saturday night. Around 60 officers and 35 firefighters and rescue crews responded to the gunshots.

Center Point Fire Chief Donnie West says first responders were told several different stories at first and had to sift through the panic to find out what happened. The four victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. A pregnant woman was also taken to the hospital after being hurt when she was knocked to the ground.

Deputies say they have five people in custody for questioning. The investigation is ongoing.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES