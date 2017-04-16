VIDEO: 9 teens injured in Vallejo house party shooting

VALLEJO (KRON) — Police are investigating after nine people were injured in a shooting at a house party Sunday morning in Vallejo.

Around 12:15 a.m., police responded to 110 Calhoun St., near Benson Ave., according to police Lt. Steve Cheatham.

Police found that a group of teenagers were gathered outside the home when they were shot at by someone inside a car across the street.

Four people suffered gunshot wounds and five others suffered other injuries.

All nine people injured are minors. They were taken to a local hospital with minor to serious injuries, Cheatham said.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, and is described as a four-door car, possibly carrying two suspects inside, Cheatham said.

The incident is currently under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.