MELO PARK (KRON) — A portion of westbound Sand Hill Rd. in Menlo Park is shut down for a traffic accident investigation, according to Menlo Park police.

Around 6:00 a.m., police announced that westbound traffic was closed between Branner Dr. and Saga Ln.

Officials are asking that drivers avoid the area and take alternate routes.

There is no estimated time of reopening, police said.

Police did not say if anyone was hurt, or describe the nature of the accident.

Further details were not immediately available.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES