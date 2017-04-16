MELO PARK (KRON) — A portion of westbound Sand Hill Rd. in Menlo Park is shut down for a traffic accident investigation, according to Menlo Park police.
Around 6:00 a.m., police announced that westbound traffic was closed between Branner Dr. and Saga Ln.
Officials are asking that drivers avoid the area and take alternate routes.
There is no estimated time of reopening, police said.
Police did not say if anyone was hurt, or describe the nature of the accident.
Further details were not immediately available.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- TROUBLING TREND: Dead sharks washing up on Bay Area shorelines
- Lost therapy dog reunited with Concord boy
- Thieves steal ashes from rental car in SF
- Scorpion falls out of overhead bin, stings passenger on United Airlines flight
- People Behaving Nicely: Can you convince someone not to behave badly?