BART experiencing major delays due to equipment failure

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–BART is reporting a major delay between the South Hayward and Union City stations in both directions due to an equipment problem on the track.

BART officials reported on Twitter at 9:10 p.m. that there was a 10-minute delay in the Richmond and Warm Springs directions.

As of 9:20 p.m. the issue had been upgraded to a major delay and a dispatcher said it was caused by equipment failure and that trains were delayed in excess of 30 minutes.

BART officials said a mechanic was en route.

