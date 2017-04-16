Florida barbershop owner killed over haircut

FLORIDA (KRON)– A barbershop owner in Florida was shot dead after a dispute with a customer over the price of a haircut.

The suspect only had two dollars to cover the cost of the services, but the victim told him he needed an additional eight dollars.

The suspect returned to the shop with a gun and walked over to the owner and shot him in the head, a witness said.

Moments later, witnesses beat the suspect until they recovered the weapon, police said.

Police apprehended the shooter at the scene.

The victim was from Puerto Rico and left behind a wife and children.

