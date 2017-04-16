Professor sues Walmart over ‘clean toilets’ description

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana State University professor is suing Walmart for libel after he says an employee at the Bozeman store listed his occupation on a fishing license as a “toilet cleaner.”

Gilbert Kalonde, assistant professor of technology education at MSU, filed the suit this past week in Gallatin County District Court.

Kalonde is seeking unspecified damages.

Walmart spokesman Ragan Dickens told The Associated Press: “To our knowledge an administrative process to resolve this with Dr. Kalonde is ongoing. We’ve not been served with the lawsuit, but we take the claims seriously and will respond appropriately with the court.”

According to the complaint, Kalonde bought a state fishing license in April 2015, showing the Walmart employee identification of his employment at MSU. But the Walmart employee entered “clean toilets” into the state database as Kalonde’s occupation.

The suit contends Walmart exposed Kalonde to “hatred, contempt, ridicule” through the incident.

