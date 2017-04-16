Redwood City home catches fire twice in 24 hours

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — Five people are displaced after two separate fires broke out at a home in Redwood City between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, according to a fire spokesman.

Around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, firefighters responded to reports that a home was on fire at 101 Hyde St., Battalion Chief Mike O’Leary said.

The flames were extinguished, and at that time three of the five residents were displaced. They received assistance from the American Red Cross.

Around 6:00 a.m. Saturday firefighters responded a second time to the same home on reports of another fire. O’Leary says the damage was more extensive after the second blaze, and as a result the home was red-tagged.

The American Red Cross assisted the two residents displaced after the second fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fires is under investigation, according to O’Leary.

