Santa Clara police arrest man suspected of multiple burglaries

SANTA CLARA (BCN)–Police arrested a man suspected committing several burglaries and storing stolen property in a storage unit in Santa Clara, police announced Friday.

Detectives received a tip that a male suspect was involved in several burglaries on the north side of Santa Clara and was storing the stolen property in a storage unit in the 3000 block of Lafayette Street.

Detectives surveilled the storage unit and made contact with the suspect, Sean O’Donnell Robertson, when he arrived. After searching Robertson, detectives allegedly found drug paraphernalia, police said.

Robertson’s storage locker and his vehicle allegedly contained about $2,000 worth of stolen property, police said.

Some of the stolen property was returned to the victims. Detectives are trying to locate other victims whose property was allegedly stolen.