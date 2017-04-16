Spirits high amongst festival goers despite Easter Sunday showers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Some Easter events that happened across the Bay Area got rained out, but that didn’t damper the mood.

“I’m starting out a new business so I’m trying to be everywhere possible, any means necessary is my goal,” said Delrecia Booker of Soulicious.

The spirit amongst attendees at the 50th Annual Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival was high, but staff said it didn’t bring out a large crowd this year.

“We see rain, we see shine, we seen everything but they ain’t going to keep the human spirit down,” said Bruce Penn.

That was also the case down the road at the Union Street Easter Parade and Spring Celebration.

“There’s usually lines for tickets, lines for all the kids rides and bounce houses and there was nobody here and they packed up early today,” said Keith Lui.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES