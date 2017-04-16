UC Berkeley student falls to her death from balcony

BERKELEY (KRON)–A 21-year-old University of California, Berkeley student died after she fell from a third-floor balcony early Sunday morning, according to police.

Coroners identified the victim as Kimberly Tze of Elk Grove.

The incident occurred around 12:10 a.m. in the 2700 block of Dwight Way near the campus, according to Berkeley police.

Tze was transported to Highland Hospital in Oakland, where she died from her injuries.

Police are currently investigating the cause of her fall and whether drugs or alcohol played a role.

Tze was a junior at UC Berkeley where she was finishing up her degree in computer science.

