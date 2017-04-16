Victim in Oakland house fire identified

OAKLAND (BCN)–A man who died in a house fire early Saturday morning in East Oakland was identified today by the Alameda County coroner as James Hamilton.

The fire was reported at 12:22 a.m. in the 1800 block of 108th Avenue.

Firefighters responded and when they arrived they found moderate to heavy smoke coming from the home, fire Battalion Chief Robert Lipp said.

Crews simultaneously attacked the fire and started a search for anyone who needed to be rescued.

A crew found Hamilton inside. He was brought outside where paramedics tried to save his life, but died, Lipp said.

Hamilton was 67 years old and lived in Oakland.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Saturday afternoon.

Lipp said investigators were fairly certain of the cause, but needed to confirm their suspicions before releasing that information.

Investigators do not believe someone set the fire on purpose.