OAKLAND (KRON) — The Warrior’s blazed the trails hunting for something other than colorfully decorated eggs this Easter Sunday. Instead, it was their rhythm they were searching for, and they found it in the nick of time about midway through the fourth quarter. Ultimately, Golden State went on to beat the Portland Trailblazers 121-109 in front of their fiery fans at Oracle Arena.

The game started with a sloppy, somewhat frustrating first half that ended in a 56-all tie.

HALF TIME. Warriors/Portland tied at 56. Score doesn’t reflect this, but it was a sloppy first half. Both teams looking out of synch. #Game1 — Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) April 16, 2017

The Warrior’s had difficulty containing Portland’s blazing-hot backcourt. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum commanded the court, combining for 48 of the team’s 56 points. Meanwhile, it was a mumbo jumbo contribution from the Warriors end. Their lead scorer at the time was Kevin Durant with 16 points. Keep in mind, the Warriors were undefeated against the Trail Blazers in their four regular season match-ups, beating them by an average of almost 20 points each time.

Second half is underway. How long will it take for Golden State to figure out Lillard and McCollum, who scored 48/56 first half points? — Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) April 16, 2017

After half time the Warriors struggled to maintain a series of small leads.

At one point, however, there was a fleeting moment when they had everyone in the arena convinced they were breaking into one of their signature, third quarter thrillers.

McGee slams home lob from Iguodala, Klay finishes driving layup, Curry buries 3 pt jumper. Warriors finally in the zone. 80-77 Dubs — Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) April 16, 2017

Everyone except the Trail Blazers, that is.

The excitement turned out to be short-lived as Portland fought to stay in contention. By the end of the third, the two teams were tied once again.

Tied again at end of the 3rd. @warriors and @trailblazers both with 88. Every time Dubs start to separate Portland’s hot on their heels. — Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) April 16, 2017

By the time the fourth and final quarter was underway, the Trail Blazers seemed to be running out of steam. Still, they did not make it easy for the Warriors to close out the game. It wasn’t until under the five minute mark, when Draymond Green prevented Lillard from slamming home a would-be massive dunk, that the momentum took a more permanent turn.

Durant lays one in after Green emphatically blocks Lillard’s dunk. Warriors up by 10. We’ll see how they manage this lead in last 5 mins. — Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) April 16, 2017

At this point, the Warriors were up by ten points, a large enough pad to sequester whatever smoldering flame the Trail Blazers had left. Andre Iguodala held the ball in his hand the last six seconds or so as time expired to a Golden State victory. Today, the Warriors were able to win the battle, but there’s still a war ahead.

This was the first game in a best of seven series in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The two teams will match up in Oracle again this Wednesday for game two.