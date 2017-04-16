Warriors host Trail Blazers at Oracle for Game 1 of NBA Playoffs

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors will take on the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the NBA playoffs Sunday at Oracle Arena.

Game 1 for the Warriors begins at 12:30 p.m. Door open at 10:30 a.m.

That chase for 73 wins and breaking the Chicago Bulls’ record last season generated so much scrutiny when the Golden State Warriors failed to win it all at the end.

Now, the Warriors — who at 67-15 had the NBA’s best record for a third straight year — and Trail Blazers prepare to face off in the playoffs for a second straight season after Golden State beat Portland in a five-game Western Conference semifinals last year.

Kerr rested players down the stretch as needed, he mixed Kevin Durant back in after a 19-game absence with a left knee injury.

KRON4 is there to bring you the action:

Doors are open! Fans roaring in through the gates of Oracle! pic.twitter.com/q2WKbwERXM — Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) April 16, 2017

Sun is rising, but you can still see blue and yellow lights illuminating Oracle Arena ahead of the @warriors first playoff game. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/TtVx2ul2Bw — Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) April 16, 2017