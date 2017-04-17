3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Anderson Springs

By Published:

LAKE COUNTY (KRON) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 hit Lake County near Anderson Springs Monday.

The quake struck at around 1:31`p.m. It was centered about 2 miles west of Anderson Springs and 4 miles south of Cobb.

Stay with KRON4 News for all earthquake alerts

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s