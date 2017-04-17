3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Anderson Springs

LAKE COUNTY (KRON) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 hit Lake County near Anderson Springs Monday.
The quake struck at around 1:31`p.m. It was centered about 2 miles west of Anderson Springs and 4 miles south of Cobb.
