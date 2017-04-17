BART plaza renovation connects Concord station, downtown

CONCORD (BCN) — BART and the city of Concord are rolling out the red carpet for passengers going to the city’s downtown from the station with a $3.2 million project that was dedicated Monday.

BART is rebuilding the station’s plaza, adding a walkway that connects with Grant Street leading to downtown, agency and city officials said at the dedication ceremony. A raised pedestrian crosswalk, an additional bike lane and improved signage are also part of the redo.

The project will mostly be paid for by revenue from Measure J.

Voters passed the measure in 2004, continuing an existing Contra Costa County half-cent transportation sales tax used to pay for transportation programs. Work on the project started Monday.

“This will redirect people toward downtown and Todos Santos Plaza,” the square that hosts weekly farmer’s markets, a summer concert series and other events, Concord City Councilman Ron Leone said.

About 20 Concord city officials, BART representatives and a few construction workers in hard hats and fluorescent vests attended the ceremony. The officials who addressed the crowd spoke over the sound of

jackhammers from the construction.

The project is expected to be completed in summer 2018.

“It’s important that we orient our stations toward the parts of cities where there is activity,” BART Director Joel Keller said

“It’s a red-carpet setting,” said California Assemblyman Tim Grayson, D-Concord, a former mayor of Concord. “People will get off BART and walk to restaurants and concerts.”

BART is building the walkway and the city will pay for improvements to Grant Street, Mayor Laura Hoffmeister said. She said the city is seeking grant funding and did not have a cost estimate for the improvements yet.

Sixty parking spaces at the station have been moved across the street to accommodate the construction, according to BART spokesman Taylor Huckaby. The station will lose 12 parking spaces to the plaza when it is finished.

Two BART passengers at the station were unimpressed with the project.

“They (BART) can’t afford to clean the bathrooms. They can’t afford to clean the cars,” said David Swift, who said he has lived near BART for 22 years and taken BART for 19 years.

“Who in their right minds put people who can’t keep the trains running in charge?” Swift said. “They don’t seem to be accountable. If their salaries were tied to train performance and on-time operation, maybe you

would see fewer plazas and more trains on time.

He added, “As a resident of Concord, I don’t care about the plaza. I want the trains to be on time.”

Andrew Fridman of San Francisco takes the train to Concord frequently. He called the $3.2 million for the plaza “outrageous,” adding that the money should go to more trains.

Asked about similar passenger reactions during the ceremony, Keller said, “BART does a lot of things. We are not singularly focused on these improvements,” referring to the redo of the plaza.

“Our riders are frustrated. The system is not as reliable as it could be,” Keller said.

“As we identify the top priorities for Measure RR funds,” money will go to such things as improving the BART tracks, and that will improve service, he said.

Voters in November approved Measure RR, which will raise $3.5 billion in general obligation bond funds that BART has said it will use to repair deteriorating tracks, waterproof tunnels and protect against earthquakes.

