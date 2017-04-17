BENICIA (KRON) — A Benicia High School teacher has turned herself in for allegedly having sexual relations with a student, according to police.

Police said they arrested 23-year-old Riana Lane Monday for both unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and oral copulation with a minor.

The arrest comes after an investigation at Benicia High School last week that involved marijuana on campus and stolen property.

“Our detectives later discovered that Lane was having an inappropriate relationship with the 17-year-old student, who was involved in the earlier incident,” police said in a press release.

The investigation is still ongoing.

