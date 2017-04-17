BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley police have released the names of 20 of the people who were arrested in violent pro and anti-President Donald Trump rallies on Saturday.

The protests happened at Civic Center Park. Charges include battery, assault with a deadly weapon, and committing a criminal offense while wearing a mask.

Police are still working to identify more suspects. They said they will comb through social media video footage.

There are the names and charges of the 20 arrested.

Sean O’Brien 35, of Oakland, for Violation of a Berkeley Municipal Code

Addae Reciado 19, of Richmond, for Resisting / Obstructing a Police Officer

Rachel Schwarz 33, of Oakland, for Violation of a Berkeley Municipal Code and for Resisting / Obstructing a Police Officer

Levi Romero 23, of Palmdale, Ca, for Battery and Violation of a Berkeley Municipal Code

Robert Rundo 26, of San Clemente, Battery on a Police Officer and for Resisting / Obstructing a Police Officer

Nicholas Ryan 24, of San Mateo, Battery, and Violation of a Berkeley Municipal Code

Genevieve Jones 27, of Berkeley, Battery and Violation of a Berkeley Municipal Code

Vincent Yochelson 23, of Oakland, Violation of a Berkeley Municipal Code, and wearing a mask while committing a criminal offense

Moira Vandewalker 21, of Albany, Violation of a Berkeley Municipal Code and wearing a mask while committing a criminal offense

Jonathan Dalili 32, of Berkeley, for Battery

Christopher Smith 37, of Martinez, for Battery

Enrique Yarce 22, of Santa Rosa, for Battery, Violation of a Berkeley Municipal Code, wearing a mask while committing a criminal offense, and resisting arrest

Dennis Luke 36, of Huntington Beach, Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Kyle Chapman 41, San Francisco, for a Warrant for Battery from the March 4th Berkeley Demonstration

Robert Scott 39, of Oakland, for Battery and Violation of a Berkeley Municipal Code

Robert Peete 51, of Berkeley, for Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Female Juvenile 17, for Battery

Lee Robinson 68, Berkeley Nomad, Public Intoxication

Allyn Jensen 30, of San Francisco, for Vandalism and wearing a mask while committing a criminal offense

John Cookenboo 27, of Albany, for Inciting a Riot, Possession of switchblade knife, and wearing a mask while committing a criminal offense

Police are encouraging people to submit video or photo evidence at this link: http://bit.ly/berkvideo

The mayor, Jesse Arreguin, has released the following statement:

“Berkeley values are rooted in the ideas of free speech and peaceful protest. Unfortunately outside groups chose Berkeley as the location for a confrontation with intentions to create violence. When violence broke out in the streets, the Berkeley Police Department ultimately arrested 20 people and are currently investigating leads on others who were identified as committing crimes. No property damage was reported, and there were no injuries to people uninvolved with the event. We are committed to bringing perpetrators of violence to justice and protecting the right for peaceful assembly. I want to express my appreciation to Chief Greenwood and our police officers for the excellent job they did in responding to this very challenging situation. The safety of our residents and our businesses will continue to be our top priority.”

