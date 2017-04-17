SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Officials with the California Department of Public Health are warning that certain skin creams could have been sold with toxic mercury in them.

Officials said some of the creams have tested positive for high levels of mercury. Long exposure to the chemical could result in mercury poisoning, officials said.

Two products, La Tia Mána and an unlabeled cream, were recently tested as having the high levels of mercury. Both were sold at flea markets.

There have not been any reports of illnesses, but there have been cases of poisoning nationwide, officials said.

If you bought any of these creams, officials are urging you not to use them. If you have used them, officials say to stop immediately.

Officials also said to stop using any skin cream that say it contains mercury, mercurio, mercurous chloride, cinnabar, or calomel in the ingredients, or is otherwise packaged without any labeling.

Symptoms of mercury poisoning include irritability, depression, nervousness, difficulty concentrating or remembering, fatigue, tremors, shaking or weakness, tingling or numbness in hands, feet or around the mouth.

More information is also available on CDPH’s Mercury in Skin Creams Webpage.

Top Posts & Pages