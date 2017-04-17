Classes to resume a week after San Bernardino school shooting

By Published:
In this Tuesday, April 11, 2017 photo, North Park Elementary School principal Yadira Downing, center right facing camera, with glasses on, talks with faculty, staff and parents following the shooting death of a teacher and a student on Monday at the school in San Bernardino, Calif. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday, April 17, with additional personnel and crisis counselors on hand to help students who may need support. The school will also have enhanced security procedures. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — An elementary school in San Bernardino that was the scene of a murder-suicide is reopening.

School district officials say classes at North Park Elementary will resume Monday, a week after the killings.

Security will be tightened, and counselors will be made available for students and staff.

North Park has been closed since April 10, when a man walked into his estranged wife’s classroom and opened fire, killing her and an 8-year-old student. He then fatally shot himself.

A 9-year-old student who was wounded went home from a hospital on Sunday. He and the boy who died were standing near their special-education teacher, Karen Elaine Smith.

Police say the shooter, Cedric Anderson, had been unsuccessfully trying to convince Smith to resume the relationship following a breakup just weeks into their marriage.

