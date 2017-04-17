Highway 84 reopens following crash, down power lines

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — Part of Highway 84 was closed Monday morning due to a car crash and down power line in the unincorporated San Mateo County community of La Honda, county officials said.
The highway was closed at Peek A Boo Lane and at La Honda Rd. from around 8:00 a.m. to about 10:00 a.m.
There is no word of injuries, or what caused the overturn accident at this time.
Expect delays if traveling through this area.
Update: One way Traffic Control now in place but no ETO https://t.co/ekBWGDa9J0
— Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) April 17, 2017
