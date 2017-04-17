SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A driver remains at large after hitting and killing two mini horses early Saturday morning in Sonoma County, according to sheriff’s officials.

Around 2:00 a.m., the suspect was reportedly driving recklessly in the 10100 block of Minnesota Ave. in Penngrove.

The driver allegedly lost control of their car and crashed into a barn with the two horses inside.

Officials say the driver fled the scene after striking the horses.

California Highway Patrol officials are investigating. They believe the suspect vehicle may be a Honda with major damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Rosa CHP or Deputy Fomasi at (707) 565-2121.