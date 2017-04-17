Driver at large after crashing into barn, killing 2 horses in North Bay

By Published:
Courtesey of Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A driver remains at large after hitting and killing two mini horses early Saturday morning in Sonoma County, according to sheriff’s officials.

Around 2:00 a.m., the suspect was reportedly driving recklessly in the 10100 block of Minnesota Ave. in Penngrove.

The driver allegedly lost control of their car and crashed into a barn with the two horses inside.

Officials say the driver fled the scene after striking the horses.

California Highway Patrol officials are investigating. They believe the suspect vehicle may be a Honda with major damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Rosa CHP or Deputy Fomasi at (707) 565-2121.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s