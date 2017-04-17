Man arrested in connection to East Bay bar shooting

ANTIOCH (KRON) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened earlier this month at a bar in Antioch, police said Monday.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Antioch resident Christopher Wilson on suspicion of shooting a 37-year-old man on April 2 at Cruisers Saloon at 1611 A St. in the Eastwood Plaza Shopping Center.

Wilson was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Saturday when officers stopped him in the 2900 block of Cashew Street. Wilson was arrested peacefully and taken to the county jail in Martinez, police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and possessing a stolen gun.

Wilson allegedly used that gun in the shooting, which prompted officers to respond to the bar at 1:19 p.m., according to police.

The person who called police reported a man was suffering from a gunshot wound. Wilson allegedly left the bar before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441.

