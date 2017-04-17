SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman and tried to rape her while she was out for a jog in Sonoma County on Sunday.

The 24-year-old woman was jogging near the area of Norrbom Rd and the Sonoma Overlook trail at around 1:15 p.m. when the incident happened, according to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

While she was jogging a man yelled at her. She continued but was then suddenly pushed from behind and fell.

The man got on top of the woman and began to punch her several times. He also attempted to rape her, according to deputies.

The woman was able to fight off the man and escape.

After she called for help, deputies, along with a K-9 team from the Santa Rosa Police Department, searched the area extensively on foot, while the Sheriff’s helicopter searched from the air.

Authorities were unable to locate the suspect, who is a white male in his 50’s with a white bushy beard.

The victim said he was wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black sweater, black beanie and dirty jeans. She also described the suspect as homeless looking.

Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s help with this investigation. Anyone with information about should call (707) 565-2185.

The Sheriff’s Department is also advising that anyone using these trails or jogging in this area take extra precaution and immediately report any suspicious people or activity.

