MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Police arrested a man Sunday for several offenses after he allegedly bit his ex-girlfriend during an altercation in Novato, according to Novato police.

Officers responded to the McDonald’s at 5600 Nave Dr. after receiving reports that a male and female were fighting, police said.

By the time officers arrived, 30-year-old Oscar DeLeon-Aguilar of San Rafael had fled the scene. The female victim identified DeLeon-Aguilar as her ex-boyfriend.

During the heated argument, DeLeon-Aguilar allegedly bit his ex-girlfriend’s face above her eye. The injury resulted in the loss of facial tissue, and the victim had to be treated at a local hospital, police said. She has since been released.

Novato police found DeLeon-Aguilar in San Rafael and arrested him.

He was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of several offenses, including mayhem, police said.

Police did not identify the victim, or release her age.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Novato Police Department at (415) 897-4361.