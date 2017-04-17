Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announces run for reelection

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland’s current Mayor Libby Schaaf announced Monday morning that she plans to run for a second term in office.

Mayor Schaaf is getting a head start as the election is still a year away.

“With Donald Trump in the White House, it is more important than ever that we double down on the things we believe in,” said Schaaf. “As your mayor, that means making sure that government serves the needs of all people equitably, and that we continue to protect our residents and lift up diversity in all its forms. While we continue to fight for our values it must be our business to make our city work. That means filling potholes, reducing crime, educating our youth and improving the delivery of basic services.”

Schaaf became Oakland’s 50th mayor in 2015 after serving one term as a city council member.

Before that she was an aide to Jerry Brown when he was mayor before his election as governor.

51-year-old Schaaf has been criticized for her handling of a police department sex scandal, the departure of three police chiefs within weeks and two deadly fires.

Recently, the city announced plans to overhaul fire inspections in the wake of two fires that together killed 40 people.

