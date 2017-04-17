SAN JOSE (KRON) — A sexual assault charge has been dropped against former San Francisco 49er Ray McDonald after the alleged victim refused to testify.

Santa Clara County Judge David A. Cena dismissed the charge – one count of rape of an intoxicated person – on Monday morning.

“Despite my best efforts to convince the victim to testify, she refused,” Lamiero said. “That is her legal right.”

The woman said she slipped and fell on a pool deck at McDonald’s San Jose home in December 2014 and continued to fall after that because of her initial head injury and alcohol consumption. She accused McDonald of carrying her upstairs to his bedroom and sexually assaulting her.

McDonald faced a maximum of eight years in prison.

