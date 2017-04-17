Renters’ rights advocates pressure San Jose City Council ahead of vote

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Protesters are expected to gather outside San Jose City Hall Monday night in an effort to pressure city council to pass a series of laws to protect the rights of renters.
The demonstrators want the San Jose City Council to pass a number of tenant protections at its meeting on Tuesday.
Silicon Valley Renters Rights Coalition and other community groups have even begun a hunger strike. They call it the “Fast for Renters’ Rights.”
Currently, landlords and property owners don’t need a reason to evict a tenant. This has happened about 2,000 times since 2010.
Landlords say this takes the ability of out their hands to evict a problem tenant.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- UC Berkeley student falls to her death from balcony
- Police: 8-year-old suspect in toddler’s death
- Search widens for suspect in Facebook video murder
- Couple booted from United flight in Houston
- 3 at large after woman kidnapped, sexually assaulted in East Oakland
- Florida woman comes home, finds stranger frying chicken in kitchen