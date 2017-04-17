Renters’ rights advocates pressure San Jose City Council ahead of vote

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Protesters are expected to gather outside San Jose City Hall Monday night in an effort to pressure city council to pass a series of laws to protect the rights of renters.

The demonstrators want the San Jose City Council to pass a number of tenant protections at its meeting on Tuesday.

Silicon Valley Renters Rights Coalition and other community groups have even begun a hunger strike. They call it the “Fast for Renters’ Rights.”

Currently, landlords and property owners don’t need a reason to evict a tenant. This has happened about 2,000 times since 2010.

Landlords say this takes the ability of out their hands to evict a problem tenant.

