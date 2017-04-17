Renters’ rights advocates pressure San Jose City Council ahead of vote

By Published:

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Protesters are expected to gather outside San Jose City Hall Monday night in an effort to pressure city council to pass a series of laws to protect the rights of renters.

The demonstrators want the San Jose City Council to pass a number of tenant protections at its meeting on Tuesday.

Silicon Valley Renters Rights Coalition and other community groups have even begun a hunger strike. They call it the “Fast for Renters’ Rights.”

Currently, landlords and property owners don’t need a reason to evict a tenant. This has happened about 2,000 times since 2010.

Landlords say this takes the ability of out their hands to evict a problem tenant.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s