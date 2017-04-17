UNION CITY (KRON) — “Fights have become the norm.”

That quote is from a parent in Union City who says, more must be done to keep students safe.

A community meeting just finished up in Union City.

More than 50 people packed into the school board headquarters Monday night. This was the third community meeting focused on keeping kids safe.

It appears progress is being made, but there are still major problems, according to parents and students.

This is just one of the many concerns raised at this community meeting in Union City.

The meeting was held to address the racial problems that continue to plague the New Haven Unified School District in the form of on-campus fights.

James Logan High School students tell KRON4 that there continue to be problems with people from other schools such as Conley-Caraballo coming to Logan.

The co-superintendent says they are addressing campus safety concerns at Logan and will make changes.

The district plans to create a peace board for a diverse group of students to try and work out their problems in meetings among themselves.

They also plan to purchase cameras and allow students the opportunity to record their perspective on campus and in Union City in a sort of student video contest.

Some though want answers quicker.

The co-superintendent told KRON4 this was the largest crowd they have had so far.

They say the more participation the better.

The students KRON4 talked with believe more students need to step up and start attending these meetings.