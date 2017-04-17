San Jose man arrested with $2k of meth

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy of Morgan Hill PD

MORGAN HILL (KRON) — Police arrested a San Jose man Saturday night in Morgan Hill for allegedly possessing narcotics, according to Morgan Hill police.

When officers stopped a car on Murphy Ave., they found one of the occupants had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

44-year-old Salvador Heredia was allegedly in possession of about 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, which had an estimated street value of about $2,000.

He also had scales, baggies and other items indicating that he was selling drugs, police said.

Heredia was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for the warrants and on suspicion of narcotics offenses, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at (408) 779-2101 and refer to case number 17-0976.

Courtesy of Morgan Hill PD

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s