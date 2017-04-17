Shark kills 17-year-old surfer in southern Australia

PERTH, Australia (AP) — A 17-year-old surfer has been killed by a shark off Australia’s south coast.

A police statement says the girl was surfing with her father when she was attacked off Esperance in Western Australia state on Monday afternoon.

She was taken in critical condition to Esperance Hospital, where she died.

Australia has averaged fewer than two deadly shark attacks per year in recent decades.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES