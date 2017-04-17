SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A police officer was injured early Monday morning in San Francisco in an attempt to stop two suspects in a stolen vehicle, police said.

At 4:37 a.m., officers tried to stop two people in a vehicle at Mission and Allison streets in the city’s Outer Mission neighborhood.

An officer reported a vehicle he saw was stolen and when other officers responded to help stop the vehicle and the suspects, the driver sped away, police said.

As the officer was getting out of his patrol car, the suspects’ vehicle crashed into the patrol car’s driver’s side door, injuring the officer, police said.

The officer’s injury was not life-threatening and he did not require medical attention, according to police.

The two suspects got out of the vehicle and ran but the driver was caught. The other person got away.

The name of the suspect who was arrested is not yet being released by police because the other suspect got away, police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca said.

Officers took possession of the stolen vehicle.

